ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Edward F. Sofa, 91, of Englewood, Fla., formerly of Wilkes-Barre.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Eleanor Vaver Sofa, sister, Stella Schatzel, of Wilkes-Barre. Children, Edward Sofa Jr. and partner, April, Joseph and Nora Sofa and Linda von Spiegel. Grandson, Joseph D. Sofa.

Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Stella Sofa, siblings, Helen Wasick, Leo Sofa, Ann Tuli and Joseph Sofa Jr.

Celebration of life will be held at the discretion of the family.