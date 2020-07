HANOVER TWP. — Edward "Yogi" Gomulka, age 80, of the Lyndwood Section of Hanover Twp., died May 3, 2020. Arrangements were by the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth. A memorial Mass celebrating Ed's life will be held on at 11 a.m. Friday at Exaltation of the Holy Cross, Church, Buttonwood Section of Hanover Twp.