PITTSTON — Edward Harrison, 82, of Pittston, peacefully passed away on Sept. 29, 2019. He was married to the late Kathleen Harrison.

Born Oct. 11, 1936, he was the son of the late Mabel and Earl Harrison. He worked as a custodian at Bridon American, Exeter.

Surviving are stepdaughters Cathy Talarico, Donna Ahearn and Linda Azarvich, all of Pittston; stepsons Francis Boylan and Thomas Boylan, of Pittston, and James Boylan, of Pittsburgh; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by stepson Joseph Boylan, of Texas; brothers Earl, Harry and John; and sister Adeline.

A private memorial celebration of his life will be held at noon on Sunday, Oct. 20, in St. Mary's Assumption Cemetery, Rock Street, Hughestown.