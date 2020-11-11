1/
Edward Henry Ziobro
LAKEWOOD, N.J. — Edward Henry Ziobro, "Eddie Zee", 81, of Lakewood, formerly of East Hanover, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2020.

Ed was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked 41 years as the Foreman of Maintenance at Automatic Switch Co., in Florham Park, before retiring. Ed lived his life for his family and will be missed by all who knew him. Among his many talents, Ed was a professional accordionist and enjoyed playing many different types of music in his band, especially Polkas and German songs. Ed was also an avid trap shooter.

Beloved husband of 58 years to Dorothy D. Ziobro (Soy). Devoted father of Donna Canose, her husband, Joseph, Debbie DeChristopher and her husband, Mark. Cherished grandfather of Alyssa, her husband, Derek, Danielle, Jennifer, her husband, Lowell and Jessica. Loving brother of Leonard, his wife, Sharon, Daniel, his wife, Sandy, Ronald and his wife, Sharon. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Ed was born and raised in Dupont and is predeceased by his parents, Amelia and Henry Ziobro.

Visitation at the Leonardis Memorial Home, 210 Ridgedale Ave., Florham Park, N.J., on Friday from 9 to 10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral Mass at St. Rose of Lima Church in East Hanover at 11 a.m. Entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

To write a condolence, visit www.LeonardisMemorialHome.com.

Donations can be made in Ed's name to your favorite charity.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Leonardis Memorial Home
210 Ridgedale Ave.
Florham Park, NJ 07932
(973) 377-5050
