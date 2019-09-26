ORANGE, Calif. — Edward J. Brislin, 88, a longtime resident of Orange, California, passed away on Sept. 23, 2019.

Ed was born on Nov. 24, 1930, to Edward and Lucy (Boney) Brislin in Wilkes-Barre. Ed graduated from E.L. Meyers High School in 1948. He earned degrees in chemistry from the University of Scranton and Williams College. For 41 years, Ed pursued a career in the rubber industry and was employed by the DuPont Co., Exxon Chemical Co. and R.T. Vanderbilt Co.

After working in Delaware, London and New York, Ed met Mary Ann during a business trip to Cleveland. Shortly after their marriage, Ed and Mary Ann moved to Richfield, Ohio, and 10 years later to Newport Beach, California. Ed was a lifelong amateur equestrian and an avid golfer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (White); and his brothers, Donald and John.

Survivors include sister-in-law Carolyn (Donald), former sister-in-law Patricia (John); and nephews, nieces and their children.

At Edward's request, no services will be held. Edward will be laid to rest in Oakland, Maryland, beside his beloved wife, Mary Ann.

Memorial donations can be sent for "Mary Ann Brislin" to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.