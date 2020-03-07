WEST WYOMING — Edward J. Labatch, 93, of West Wyoming, loving husband and father, passed away March 2, 2020, at Bonham Nursing Center, Stillwater. Born Nov. 8, 1926, in Kingston, he was a son of the late Stanley and Josephine Labatch.

Mr. Labatch served honorably in the Merchant Marines earlier in WWII and he later served in the U.S. Army Air Corps and Air Force.

Surviving are his sons, Edward and his wife, Jackie, of Easton, James and his wife, Cheryl, of Sweet Valley; five grandsons, Edward, Christopher, Nicholas, Michael, and John; and two great-grandchildren, Kane and Alexia.

In addition to his parents, his loving wife of 68 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Labatch preceded him in death.

A memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St. Lawrence Church, 345 Elmwood Lane, Riegelsville, PA 18077.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.