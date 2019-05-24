WILKES-BARRE — Edward J. Oncay, 59, Wilkes-Barre, died peacefully at his residence. Born in Lehman, he was the son of the former Margo Davenport and the late Edward E. Oncay. He was a 1977 graduate of Lake-Lehman High School and went on to join the United States Air Force.

He was formerly employed in the production department of the Times Leader and facility services at Golden Living Nursing Center, Wilkes-Barre, until his retirement. Edward was a good soul with a warm heart who loved fishing with friends.

Edward was preceded in death by his father, Edward E. Oncay; and companion Dorothea Schaedel.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a sister, Cindy Rinehimer, of Kingston; brother Jeff Oncay, of Lehman; nieces Emily and Marissa Oncay; and nephew Branden Oncay.

Funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.

Edward will always be remembered and never forgotten. He will always be with us in our hearts.