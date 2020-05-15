WILKES-BARRE — Edward J. Rice, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home. Born May 18, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late John and Ann Rice. Edward was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and was employed for many years at Certain Teed Insulation, Mountain Top. He was a great hunter, fisherman, and woodworker. His wood carvings were created and sent to clients throughout the country. Edward and his wife, Marie, were inseparable. They enjoyed fishing together and trap shooting up and down the East coast. He was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre. He was preceded in death by three siblings. Surviving is his wife of 60 years, the former Marie Bernesky; five siblings; nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, Marie Vogel and her husband, Bill, and their children, Chloe and Emma, Karen Kashmer and her husband, John and their children, Johnny and April, and Allison Hopkins and her husband, Jack and their son, Jackson. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday at the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Entombment will follow in Mary Mother of God Mausoleum at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



