WILKES-BARRE — Edward J. Satkowski, 77, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on July 5, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre. He was born March 12, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre, and formerly resided in Parsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Rita, brother, Robert, and sister, Barbara.

Surviving are his children, Barbara, Bradley, Brian and Brenda; six grandchildren; and brothers, William and Donald.

Private funeral services will be held.

