PLAINS TWP. — Edward J. Walsh, 70, of Plains Township, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, surrounded by his loving family.

Born Jan. 12, 1950, in Plains Township, Edward was the son of the late Edward and Helen Lavin Walsh. He was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, where he excelled in football and received a bachelor's degree from King's College, Wilkes-Barre.

Ed was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the United States Army Military Police. Returning to civilian life, he began a career in law enforcement in Plains Township as a patrolman and became chief of police until his retirement.

Edward was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Hanover Township; the Joseph E. Conlon American Legion Post #558, Plains Township; and VFW Post #283, Kingston. He enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and spending time with his Burmese mountain dog, McGraw.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Walsh Ceasar, and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Walsh.

Surviving are his wife, the former Mary Whyman; daughters, Liana Walsh, Jillian Walsh Hossage (Joseph), both of Plains Township; and Christina Walsh Jabara (Jamie), of Courtdale; brothers, Michael, of Harveys Lake; Donald, of Plains Township; sister, Kathleen Walsh Miskiewicz (John), of Savannah, Ga.; grandchildren; Reilly Hossage, Aubrey, Adelyn and Caison Jabara; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Edward would often say, "see you later, alligator."

Funeral and interment for Edward was private for family members, with military honors bestowed upon him.

Memorial contributions in Edward's name may be made to the Law Enforcement Charitable Foundation Inc., LECF, P.O. Box 1241 Appleton, WI 54912-1241; phone number: 1-877-325-COPS (2677); or Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

Arrangements by Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.

To send an online condolence or words of sympathy, visit www.hughpboyleandsonfuneralhomeinc.com.