Edward John Joseph Shoback
JENKINS TWP. — Mr. Edward John Joseph Shoback, 78, of Jenkins Township, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late John and Helen Kachinski Shoback.

He was preceded in death by infant brother, John Joseph and brother, Robert.

Surviving are brother, Thomas Shoback, of Jenkins Township, brother, Richard Shoback and his wife, Esther, of Duryea, sister, Mary Ann Shoback, of Dallas, sister-in-law, Violet Shoback, of Duryea, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services and interment were held at the convenience of the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105, or Shriners Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, 19140.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
