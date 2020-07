FORTY FORT — Edward John Mizenko Sr., 73, of Forty Fort, died July 27, 2020. His wife is Patrice (Williams) Mizenko. A public viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Wroblewski Funeral Home, Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. Facial coverings and social distancing will be enforced. The funeral Mass and interment will be private.