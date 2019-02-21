WILKES-BARRE — Edward L. Klein Sr., of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Feb. 21, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born Feb. 1, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre to Edward Sebastian and Charlotte Schulte Klein. Edward was educated at St. Nicholas School in Wilkes-Barre.

In 1956, he began his service in the Army in Germany. Upon returning home in 1959, he married the former Nancy Phillips. They were married 55 years until her passing on July 10, 2015.

Edward spent his entire professional career at Power Engineering Corporation, starting as an apprentice and finishing as a foreman, retiring in 1996. For many years, he served proudly as an usher at the former St. Therese's Church, Wilkes-Barre.

He will be greatly missed by his children: Nancy Schultz and her husband, Paul, of Wilkes-Barre, Colleen Panzitta and her husband, James, of Dallas, Edward Jr. and his wife, Patricia, of Duryea, and Michael and his wife, Carolyn, of Nanticoke. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Michael and Laura Panzitta, Edward, Matthew and Christopher Klein, and Michael and Charles Klein; as well as sisters Dorothy Kennedy, of McLean, Va., and Marion Hassay, of Wilkes-Barre.

Edward's entire family would like to thank Dr. Patrick Kerrigan, Dr. Pramthesh Desai and the nurses at the General Hospital's CVICU.

At his request, arrangements are being made privately by his family.

