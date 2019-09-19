JENKINS TWP. — Edward "Zoomie" Levandowski, 90, of Jenkins Township, died unexpectedly at his home on Sept. 18, 2019. Born on Feb. 27, 1929, in Duryea, he was the son of the late Chester and Mary (Galuska) Levandowski.

Edward was a retired boilermaker for the Local 13. Ed, aka Zoomie, enjoyed fixing pinball machines at local businesses back in the day. He was a family man who loved being around his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is the greatest Pop anyone can have. He was a loving and caring person who would go out of his way to help anyone, anytime. Zoomie cherished his wife, Evelyn. They were like two love birds. You would never find one without the other, especially at the casino and him at The Cashman Slot.

Surviving are his wife, Evelyn (Borzell) Levandowski; son Edward Levandowski and wife Lisa; daughter Marie Yachna and husband Joseph; and grandchildren Bryan, Joseph, Brandon, Lauren, Jordan and Justin. Also surviving are great-grandchildren; and sisters Sophie Burke and Shirley Karuzi; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Viewing hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday from the funeral home. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home by 8:30 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.

Interment will be private and held at the family's convenience. Ed will be laid to rest in Mountain View Cemetery, Harding.

For further information or to express your condolences to Edward's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.