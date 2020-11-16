1/
DUPONT – Edward M. Szulewski, 96, of Dupont, passed away Sunday evening, Nov. 15, in Hospice of the Sacred Heart inpatient unit in Dunmore. Surviving is the love of his life, Asunda Stefanelli Szulewski. The family will receive friends and relatives for a walk-through visitation, following CDC guidelines of wearing a face covering and maintaining social distance, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William Street, Pittston. Entombment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made by visiting Edward's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
