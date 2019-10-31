WILKES-BARRE — Edward B. Mangan, 77, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Tuesday in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Ashley, on May 5, 1942, he was the son of the late Edward & Mary (Krisanda) Mangan.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and he was employed by the PP & L Corp. until his retirement in 1996.

Ed was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Township. He was a member of the Polish American Veterans Club. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and he was often found solving any kind of puzzle book.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Maureen Walko; brother Patrick Mangan; infant-sister and brother Monica and Joseph.

Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, Irene C. (Penksa) Mangan; daughter Michelle Januszko and husband Gary; sons Edward J. Mangan and wife Kimberly, Michael Mangan and wife Linda, Jeffrey Mangan and wife Kendra; grandchildren Jordan, Brittney, Cody, Justin, Ryan, Noah and Grace; sisters Theresa Danowski and Gail Mangan; brother Stephen Mangan; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial is at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, with the Rev. Jack Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Plains Township.

Family and friends may call on Saturday at the church from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Arrangements are by the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Ed's name to the Ss. Peter & Paul Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains, PA 18705.