FLOURTOWN — Edward N. Sledziewski, of Flourtown, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at his residence. Born in Mountain Top, he was a son of Edward J. and Jane (Butchko) Sledziewski.

Eddie was born July 31, 1986, in Wilkes-Barre. He grew up in Mountain Top and graduated from Crestwood High School, Class of 2004. He then continued his education at the University of Scranton where he graduated with a master's degree in accounting in 2009. He was employed at Axalta Coating Systems in Philadelphia as a financial manager.

Eddie enjoyed hunting and fishing. He went on many hunting trips to the western part of the United States to hunt elk. He always looked forward to the annual "Man's Fishing Week" in the summer. He ran in the Philadelphia Marathon and went on skiing trips with his friends every year. Eddie also enjoyed baseball and golf. Eddie will always be loved and missed by those fortunate enough to have known him.

Eddie is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Paul and Janice Butchko, and paternal grandfather, Edward G. Sledziewski.

Eddie is survived, in addition to his parents, by his sister, Lori Eckert and her husband, Joseph; his nephew, Mickey Eckert; his niece, Ava Eckert; grandmother, Patricia Sledziewski; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Amanda Bochneak, and her two children.

McCune Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements which are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.