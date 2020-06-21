Edward P. Rutkowski
DICKSON CITY — Edward P. Rutkowski, 65, of Dickson City, died Friday evening, June 19, 2020, at Wilkes Barre General Hospital, after a brief illness.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Edward A. and Jeanette Pagnotti Rutkowski, and he was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. He was a 1972 graduate of Mid Valley High School, and he earned two associate degrees from Lackawanna College in accounting and criminal justice. He was a graduate of the Baltimore Police Academy and the ACT 120 program at Lackawanna College. He served two years with the Baltimore Police Department. Ed was employed by the Scranton Police Department as a patrolman for 15 years, and he retired after 10 years as a detective with the Scranton Police Department. He also served with the Lackawanna County Sheriff's Department.

Ed was a loving father, who was a very meticulous person. He became a certified pilot, flight instructor, acrobatic flight instructor and transport pilot. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Surviving is his son, Paul M. Rutkowski, DO, and wife, Kristin, of Duryea; fiancée Sharon Chernavsky, of Scranton; an aunt, Marion Romanowski, of Throop; and many cousins.

The funeral will be Wednesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Anyone attending should go directly to the church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City. Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, masks will be required for entry, and social distancing guidelines observed. For directions or to leave an online condolence visit the funeral home website.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 21, 2020
carol Arcaro
June 21, 2020
So sorry ! Miss him so much !
Carol Arcaro
