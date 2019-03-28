MOUNTAIN TOP — Edward R. Felder, 94, formerly of Mountain Top, passed away peacefully March 24, 2019, in Palm Harbor, Fla., where he has resided for the past 21 years.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Schwartzbach Felder; children Sanford (Jacki) Felder, Kayla (Karen) Merrick and Neil (Ashley) Felder; grandchildren Rachel, Brent, Devin and Chad Merrick, and Cara, Erica and Lauren Felder; and three great-grandchildren. Edward was a proud Army veteran of World War II.

He was a member of Congregation Mekor Shalom, Tampa, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Congregation's Torah Fund or to a .

Graveside services were held Tuesday, March 26, 2019, with interment at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Trinity, Fla.