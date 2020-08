AVOCA — Edward R. Jakuboski, 65, of Avoca, died Aug. 23, 2020. Surviving is his wife, Nancy C. (Levy) Jakuboski. Due to COVID-19, the family will celebrate a private memorial service at Second Presbyterian Church, Pittston, with burial to follow at the Langcliffe Cemetery, Avoca. Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Avoca, is in charge of arrangements.