KINGSTON — Edward R. Kotarski, 70, of Kingston, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at River Run Nursing And Rehab Center, Kingston.

He was born in Kingston, a son of the late Edward and Jean Vitkoski Kotarski. Ed was a graduate of King's and had been employed as an accountant for Baron Strassman, Colwell Pest Control and The Times Leader.

Ed is survived by his wife, the former Marlene Kraynak; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law; two nieces; and a grandniece.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.

FAITH

Sometimes things happen in our lives

that are tragic

That is the only explanation

And we just can't understand.

And we ask "Why, God, Why?"

Some people will say God is testing our faith

And this troubles us because we believe God knows

How much we love him

So why would he take away from us

Someone we all loved so very much

and once again we ask

Why, God, Why?

I'm old and not very wise

but I think

one day God will come to you

in his own time and way,

and will ask you

"Why do you believe in me?"

and you will answer

"I have faith."

And he will say

"That's all you need to know for now."

But one day we will come face to face

and You may ask me any question about anything

And I will answer you with all truths.

And God will ask you again

"Why do you believe in me?"

and you will answer

"I have faith."

and God will say to you

"It will get easier … I promise you.

and Know that I believe in you and trust in you

That is all you need to know for now."

Marlene Kotarski