KINGSTON — Edward R. Kotarski, 70, of Kingston, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at River Run Nursing And Rehab Center, Kingston.
He was born in Kingston, a son of the late Edward and Jean Vitkoski Kotarski. Ed was a graduate of King's and had been employed as an accountant for Baron Strassman, Colwell Pest Control and The Times Leader.
Ed is survived by his wife, the former Marlene Kraynak; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law; two nieces; and a grandniece.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.
FAITH
Sometimes things happen in our lives
that are tragic
That is the only explanation
And we just can't understand.
And we ask "Why, God, Why?"
Some people will say God is testing our faith
And this troubles us because we believe God knows
How much we love him
So why would he take away from us
Someone we all loved so very much
and once again we ask
Why, God, Why?
I'm old and not very wise
but I think
one day God will come to you
in his own time and way,
and will ask you
"Why do you believe in me?"
and you will answer
"I have faith."
And he will say
"That's all you need to know for now."
But one day we will come face to face
and You may ask me any question about anything
And I will answer you with all truths.
And God will ask you again
"Why do you believe in me?"
and you will answer
"I have faith."
and God will say to you
"It will get easier … I promise you.
and Know that I believe in you and trust in you
That is all you need to know for now."
Marlene Kotarski