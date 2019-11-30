DALLAS — Edward D. Sholtis, 84, of Dallas, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, after a brief illness.

Born in Dallas, he was the son of the late John and Agnes (Semanek) Sholtis.

He was a 1951 graduate of Lake-Lehman High School and he served in the United States Army.

Ed worked for RCA and retired from Inter Metro. He was a member of the Father John J. O'Leary Dallas Knights of Columbus Council, serving as a Deputy Grand Knight.

He had a great love of the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener.

In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his brothers Michael, Joseph, John, and Stephan; and his sisters Mary Skronski and Elizabeth Gutch.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, the former Mary Ann Skochen; daughter Judy Sholtis; son Thomas Sholtis, daughter-in-law Eileen (Haines) Sholtis; grandson Brady Sholtis; sisters Margaret Kleban and Anna Kleban; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin 10 a.m. Tuesday from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. in Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. The Rev. Daniel A. Toomey will officiate. Interment will be held in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.