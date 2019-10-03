WILKES-BARRE — Edward Anthony Stanton, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away into eternal peace on Sept. 28, 2019, in St. Luck's Villa.

Born on June 4, 1931, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Stanton.

He was a beloved husband, brother, uncle and friend.

Edward was preceded in death by sister Donna Stanton.

He was a graduate of Meyers High School and was formerly employed by the U.S. Postal Service as an office clerk for 34 years.

Edward was an Air Force veteran of the Korean conflict serving in Germany and was a member of American Legion, Georgetown.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, the former Maureen Ruth Martin; brother and sister-in-law Robert and Geraldine Martin; and various cousins, nieces and nephews.

Edward was loyal to his family and friends and enjoyed making people laugh through his humorous nature.

Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6, 2019, in St. Aloysius Church. Family asks that you go directly to the church the morning of services.

Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service Corp., 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.