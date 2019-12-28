HAVERHILL Mass. — It is with great sadness that the family of Edward Szura announces his unexpected passing on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at his home in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Edward was born on Dec. 16, 1950, in Munich, Germany, to the late Helene Getrud (Blutgen) Szura and Edward F. Szura. He moved to the United States with his parents as a young child, residing in South Carolina, New York and Texas before settling in the town of West Wyoming. Edward was a 1968 graduate of Wyoming Area High School.

Edward was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and was employed at Tobyhanna Army Depot for 23 years as an electronics mechanic. He was also an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and animal lover.

Edward leaves behind his daughter, Daneil Sarrouf and husband, Tom, and their two children, Thomas and Sarah of Worcester, Massachusetts; his son, Aaron Szura and wife Jenine and their two children, Eva and Madeline of Kingston; and his daughter, Kym Salter of West Wyoming and her daughter, Samantha Szura of Philadelphia. Edward was formerly married to Elizabeth (Voigt) Walter, mother to Daneil and to Kathryn (Bosna) Szura, mother to Aaron and Kym. He was also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins in Wyoming Valley.

A private graveside service was held in St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Wyoming, where he was laid to rest with his parents. Edward was buried with full military honors by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Donations may be made in Ed's memory to your local no-kill animal shelter or a .