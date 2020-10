Or Copy this URL to Share

SWOYERSVILLE — Edward T. Novroski Jr., 66, of Swoyersville, died Oct. 11, 2020. The viewing will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. A private Funeral Mass will be Friday in Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.



