NANTICOKE — Edwin A. Matthews, 82, of Nanticoke, died July 9, 2020. Funeral services will begin 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. at St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, main site, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Viewing and visitation hours from 8 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home until transferal to the church.