DALLAS — Edwin Carl Bush, Jr., 77, Dallas, died Nov. 17, 2020. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday from Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of service. George M. Dallas Masonic Lodge will be conducting their service at 10:45 a.m. With the current COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing requirements will be followed.