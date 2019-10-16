Longtime Mountain Top resident Edwin Cohen passed away early Tuesday morning, Oct. 15, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1936, in Astoria, New York, to Theodore and Annette Cohen, both Russian immigrants.

Edwin was a graduate of Queens College of New York, where he received his BA and received an MBA from Long Island University. Growing up in Astoria, he played basketball for Long Island City High School, a championship team, and the Queens City Democrat League (despite being a staunch Republican in later life). He was a champion swimmer for the Astoria Pool Swim League, a hobby he enjoyed all his life. He also served in the National Guard.

Edwin is legendary for his ability to navigate Queens and New York. He could give directions on how to get just about anywhere in the five boroughs. This knowledge came from his job as a Coca-Cola delivery driver while working to pay for college.

"Eddie," as he was called by family and friends, had a successful and interesting career. Edwin was employed as a purchasing agent by Muskin Pools in Wilkes-Barre, which is when he and his family moved to Walden Park in Mountain Top in 1969. He later left Muskin and worked for a Japanese steel trading firm in New York City, Kanematsu Gosho, were he worked in the World Trade Towers. During this time, he worked on trade negotiations with China and Taiwan, and he was a guest of the Taiwanese Embassy in Washington, D.C. He completed his career working for Spirax Sarco in Allentown, where he moved in 2000.

Edwin loved to hike, bike and "relax." He continued hiking and biking several miles a day, to the anxiety of his family, until recently. He was happiest spending time with his wife and family.

A devoted husband and father, Edwin married his high school sweetheart, Margaret "Moggy" Vecchio (1936-2014), in 1959.

Edwin was preceded in death by Margaret and is survived by his daughters, Dawn Willis, Kimberly Ziminsky (Randy Ziminsky) and Jennifer Klo (Joseph Klo); and grandchildren Zachary Ziminsky, Michael Edwin Willis, Jakob Klo, Matthew Ziminsky, Jessika Klo and Paige Willis.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at the Zentz Community Center, 3000 Fellowship Drive, Whitehall. There will be a visitation from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the Community Center. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In keeping with Edwin's Jewish faith, we ask that friends and family refrain from sending flowers and instead donate to the in his name.