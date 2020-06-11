WILKES-BARRE — Edythe Gertrude Danoff, 91, known to her family and friends as Edie, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, died in Bellmore, N.Y., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of Harry and Bessie Leapman Fendler. She was a warm, loving wife to her husband, Lenny, and mother dedicated to her family and extended family. She was a member of the former Anshe Emes and the former United Orthodox.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Danoff; brother, Seymour; sisters, Helene Marcus, Irene Pensak, Lillian Savitz and an infant brother.

She is survived by children, son, Dr. Robert Danoff, of Newtown, and daughter, Linda Danoff, of Farmingdale, N.Y.

Edie was well known for baking everyone's favorite Jewish desserts and always took a delicacy to any event she attended. Her primary joy in life was her family, talking to them in person or on the phone; taking rides along the beach and listening to birds sing, and being around family and friends. What was most important to Edie was keeping in touch with family and friends, as that brought her much joy.

Graveside funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. in Anshe Emes Cemetery, Plains, Friday, June 12, 2020, with Rabbi Dovid Kaplan officiating.

There will be no local shiva.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Habitat for Humanity or the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, in remembrance of Edie Danoff.

Mom always wanted to make sure that people had a place to stay and enough to eat.

Arrangements under the direction of the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, Inc., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, www.rosenbergfuneralchapel.com.