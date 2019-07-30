Eileen A. Costantino (1981 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Nancy, I'm very sorry for your loss. In the very short..."
    - Pamela Smith-Diaz
  • "Nancy: I am looking at that cute little face that I used to..."
    - Cathy Stanley
  • "Dear Nancy, I'm so sorry for your loss. To me, Eileen will..."
    - Laura Szabo
Service Information
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA
18103-3805
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:30 PM
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
View Map
Obituary
ALLENTOWN — Eileen A. Costantino, 38, of Allentown, died peacefully at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest on July 26, 2019.

She was born in Kingston on March 10, 1981, daughter of Nancy (O'Boyle) Costantino and Anthony Costantino.

Eileen was a member of the Challenger Baseball League of the Lehigh Valley. She loved going for walks and shopping. She was also a member of the former Christ Methodist Church in Allentown.

Survivors: mother Nancy, of Allentown, and father Anthony Costantino, of Whitehall; sister Tara M. Mancini and her husband, Doug, of Orefield; nephews Dante and Nikko; niece Gianna; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

A viewing will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, followed by a service at 7:30 p.m. from the Sell-Herron Funeral Home, 1145 Lehigh Street, Allentown. Additional viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the funeral home. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.

Memorial contributions in Eileen's name may be made to Lehigh Valley Free Presbyterian Church, 233 Main St., Walnutport, PA 18088; or LifePath, 3500 High Point Blvd., Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Times Leader from July 30 to July 31, 2019
