PRINGLE — Elaine Barbara (Menziff) Evansky, 85, formerly of Pringle, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019, after a year-long illness.

Born May 11, 1934, in Kingston, she was a daughter of the late Andrew P. and Veronica "Vernie" (Kachmar) Menziff. She was the wife of the late John M. Evansky, who passed away in 1998. Both were 1952 graduates of Pringle High School. They were married for over 40 years at the time of her husband's passing.

Elaine was a uniquely hospitable and giving person. She loved cooking, baking and creating a warm and welcoming home for all who visited. She was a devoted friend and neighbor who cherished opportunities to serve those in need. Above all, she enjoyed delighting family and friends with her fabulous cooking, especially her famous homemade pierogi.

Her quick wit and love of fun and games brought joy to all around her. A keen mind and sharp eye made her a tough competitor at bingo, rummy and any game she played. This love of fun, coupled with her infectious sense of humor, made even the simplest family gathering a truly special event, oftentimes complete with surprises, prizes and giveaways.

Her seemingly limitless energy and can-do attitude made for a positive outlook on life, but it was her deep faith and giving spirit that were a blessing to every person she met. Elaine was an active member of St. Ignatius Church, Kingston, and participated in all of the bazaars. At the heart of Elaine's life was her devotion to her family and she and her husband invested their time and energy into raising a family that would reflect the faith and values that they shared. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but her legacy of service, faith and love will continue on.

Surviving are her four children, John Evansky and his wife, Jackie, of Warrensburg, N.Y., Joni Nelson and her husband, David, of Lansdale, Edward Evansky and his wife, Maureen, of Pringle, and Charles "Chaz" Evansky and his wife, Margaret "Margo," of Shavertown; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Matilda Moreck, of Dallas, Emily Evans, of Swoyersville, and Joan Nesgoda, of Sebastian, Fla.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. in St Ignatius Church, 339 Maple St., Kingston. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Pringle. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent DePaul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.