1/1
Elaine D. Weiss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EDWARDSVILLE — Elaine D. Weiss, 77, of Edwardsville, passed away Nov. 20, 2020, with her children by her side at Geisinger Medical, Wilkes-Barre.

Elaine was born Jan. 9, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Joseph W. Shergalis and Albina (Tamalis) Shergalis.

Elaine attended St. Ann's Academy, Wilkes-Barre, and following graduation from College Misericordia, entered the United States Army, Army Medical Specialist Corps, attaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Following her military service, she worked as a registered dietician, was an AVON saleslady and supported her husband's business endeavors.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, Joseph M. Weiss and step-grandson, Scott P. Roper Jr.

She is survived by her son, Christopher M. Weiss, daughter, Melanie A. (Weiss) Roper, son, Kenneth J. Weiss; sisters, Alice Jendrejeski, JoAnn Kurisky and Kathleen Oravitz; grandchildren, Chris Weiss, Samantha Weiss, James Roper and Aleister Roper; great-granddaughter, Violet; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

A private memorial service will be held at St. Ignatius R.C. Church, Kingston.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved