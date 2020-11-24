EDWARDSVILLE — Elaine D. Weiss, 77, of Edwardsville, passed away Nov. 20, 2020, with her children by her side at Geisinger Medical, Wilkes-Barre.

Elaine was born Jan. 9, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Joseph W. Shergalis and Albina (Tamalis) Shergalis.

Elaine attended St. Ann's Academy, Wilkes-Barre, and following graduation from College Misericordia, entered the United States Army, Army Medical Specialist Corps, attaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Following her military service, she worked as a registered dietician, was an AVON saleslady and supported her husband's business endeavors.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, Joseph M. Weiss and step-grandson, Scott P. Roper Jr.

She is survived by her son, Christopher M. Weiss, daughter, Melanie A. (Weiss) Roper, son, Kenneth J. Weiss; sisters, Alice Jendrejeski, JoAnn Kurisky and Kathleen Oravitz; grandchildren, Chris Weiss, Samantha Weiss, James Roper and Aleister Roper; great-granddaughter, Violet; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

A private memorial service will be held at St. Ignatius R.C. Church, Kingston.