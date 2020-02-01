NUANGOLA — Elaine Donahue, 71, of Nuangola, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Jan., 31, 2020, at her residence. Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Catherine (Hassick) Bogert Sr.

Elaine was a graduate of Edwardsville High School. She was a former member of the First United Methodist Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Elaine worked for Bell Telephone, Wilkes-Barre, in its customer service department for many years before retiring.

Elaine enjoyed knitting and sewing and especially enjoyed going to car shows and attending local stock car racing events.

Elaine is survived by her siblings, Angelina Edgar and her husband Gilbert, of Shavertown, Charles Bogert Jr., and his wife Eleanor, of Larksville, and Kenneth Bogert and his wife Anne Massey, of Edwardsville; her fiancé, Ronald Walsh Sr., of Nuangola, numerous cousins and her beloved cat Annabell.

Funeral Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are asked to be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.