WHITE HAVEN — Elaine Janette Weaver, of White Haven, died April 28, 2020, in Mountain Top Senior Care, Mountain Top. A private funeral service was held by the Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven.



