DALLAS – Elaine Marie Orloski, of Dallas, passed away on Aug. 9, 2020. She was born Jan. 15, 1947, the daughter of the late Helen Palsovitch, of Luzerne.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Raymond; son, Raymond Jr., 51; and three grandchildren, Emma, 21, Jessica, 19, and Landon, 15.

She was a graduate of Luzerne High School and formerly worked for Bone & Joint Associates in Plains Township.

Private funeral services will be held. Condolences can be sent to betzjastremski.com.