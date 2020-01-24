Times Leader Obituaries
Elaine O'Donnell Obituary

WILKES-BARRE — Elaine M. O'Donnell, 65, of Wilkes-Barre, was called home to Heaven on Jan. 22, 2020.

She was born Nov. 1, 1954, in Wilkes-Barre a daughter of Magdalene Salmay Pissott and the late Frederick J. Pissott. She attended Coughlin High School and Nanticoke High School and resided in the area most of her life. Elaine was a loving and caring person. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria Pissott.

Surviving are her mother, Magdalene Pissott; sister Cathy Alles; brothers Fred C. Pissott, Robert Pissott; nieces Maria Alles, Lauren Hayes; nephew Michael Pissott; great-niece Charlotte; great-nephew, Hudson.

The funeral will be held 9:30 a.m. Monday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Dominic's Church, Austin Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until service time Monday.

Condolences can be sent to: www.eblakecollins.com.

Published in Times Leader from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
