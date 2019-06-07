LARKSVILLE — Elaine S. Smith Dzoch, 76, of Larksville, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Courtdale, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Pallotti) Sundy. For many years she was a travel agent for Avenue Travel, Kingston. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville. Elaine was also a Eucharistic minister at St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville. She loved polka dancing, shopping and the casino. She loved spending time at Knoebels with her grandchildren and vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland. Her grandchildren meant the world to her and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by infant grandson, James Stephen Skursky.

She is survived by husband Theodore Dzoch Jr.; son Joseph Skursky and wife Amy, of Edwardsville; grandchildren Joseph Tyler and Jesse James Skursky; and sister Florence Kelly, of Pringle.

Funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday from the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville, PA 18651.

To leave a message of condolence for her family, please visit www.betzjastremski.com.