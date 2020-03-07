Elba Joan Sickler left this life on Feb. 5, 2020, while a patient at Regional Hospital, Scranton. She was 81 years old. Elba was born at home in Noxen to Harry Siglin and Elba (Jones) Siglin. She met the love of her life, Nile James Sickler when they were 17 years old. They were married in 1956. The majority of her adult life was spent in Beaumont, on Leonard's Creek Road. In her last years, she was inflicted with the same disease suffered by her mother, Parkinson's and its accompanying issues.

Elba attended Lake-Noxen schools and graduated in 1956. After marrying and raising four children into school age, she worked at Bocar Mfg. Co. in Tunkhannock for 19 years. After retirement, spending time with grandchildren was her priority. All of Elba's grandchildren loved spending time at her home and making unforgettable memories there. The grandkids would often bring friends along, who ended up calling Elba "Grandma" also. For her children, it was of unspoken pleasure that she immediately took to stepchildren, and treated them the same as her own. Once these children realized the joys at Grandma's house, they begged to return.

She was so happy when the family would take trips or have get-togethers over the years. She and Nile hardly ever went on a trip without some of the family or friends included. Elba and Nile, along with Elba's sister Mary and husband, Dave, purchased land at a resort in DuBois. Although they had hopes to build a home for retirement, it never happened. However, they and their family were able to enjoy the amenities at "Treasure Lake" for years. Driving the wooded acreage with ponds, lakes and homes gave them simple pleasure. A pontoon boat ride, meal at the clubhouse or lodge and spending July 4 weekend festivities were regular events they looked forward to. Most of all, they loved to watch grandkids play on the playground equipment, the beaches, and swim in the pools or lake. They would rent a townhouse, cabin, or stay at a local hotel. Watching the elk herds at Benezette was always a day trip from DuBois they enjoyed. Elba and Nile traveled from Florida to Maine over their lifetime together.

Elba and Nile had always dreamed of a trip to Nashville. In 2000, they enjoyed that trip with their daughter and granddaughter. They attended the Grand Ole Opry's 75th birthday celebration, with many of their favorite stars. They sat in the fourth row of the auditorium. For them, it was the trip of a lifetime, which was talked about often for the remainder of their lives. It is comforting to recall these happy times Elba had in the past with her family. It was a happy and fulfilling life for her.

Elba is survived by her children, Maureen and husband Dave, Steven and wife Sue, Elaine and husband Mike, Bill and wife Kelly; eight grandchildren, Jim Gavek Jr and fiancée, Melissa, Chrissy (Gavek) Cole and husband, Brad, Steve Sickler and fiancée Ashley, Scott Sickler and partner Tammy Vincavage, David Haas, Mary Haas, Brenna Sickler, Logan Sickler and eight great-grandchildren, Kayla Gavek, Jim Gavek III, KarliAnn Gavek, Nile Joseph Gavek, Jakob Spickerman, Kinsley Grace Slevenski, Alaia Jade Sickler and Steven Nile Sickler.

Elba is also survived by her sister, Emerrene Bailey, of Windsor, Conn., and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Elba was preceded in death by her husband, Nile; her parents, Elba (Jones) Siglin and Harry Siglin; brother, William, sisters, Lela Wall, Myra Keithline, Myrl Jenks, and Mary Hopkins. Elba was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Noxen.

Private services are being held at the Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home 5749 SR 309 (Beaumont), Monroe Township.

Interment will be in the Beaumont Cemetery.

There will be no calling hours.