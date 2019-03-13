NANTICOKE — Eleanor A. Pecil, 91, formerly of Nanticoke and Mountain Top, died early Friday, March 8, 2019, at Mt. Top Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Nanticoke on Nov. 11, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Stanley and Julia Stepanik Konrad. She attended Nanticoke schools until her sophomore year. Eleanor was a member of St. Mary's of Czestochowa Church, Nanticoke, where she was very active with the Women's Catholic Council, the church choir and many other church activities.

She was founder and proprietor of Pecil's Pizza in Nanticoke for many years.

Eleanor is survived by a brother, Richard Konrad and wife Ruth Ann, of Mountain Top; sister Juleanne Prusakowski and husband Walter, of Harleysville; niece Julie Prusakowski-Erde and husband Josh; nephew Dr. David Prusakowski and wife Jennifer; and grandnephew Quinn Konrad.

Eleanor's funeral service will be noon Saturday, March 16, 2019, from the Grontkowski Funeral Home PC, 51 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. in St. Mary's Church of Czestochowa Church, Hanover Street, Nanticoke, with the Rev. James Nash officiating. Interment will be in Parish Cemetery, Nanticoke.

Friends are invited to join the family at calling hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Women's Catholic Council of St. Mary's Church, c/o St. Faustina Parish Church Rectory, 520 Hanover St., Nanticoke. Eleanor's family would like to extend special thanks to the entire staff of Mt. Top Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center for their attention and loving care given to Eleanor.

Also, special thanks to David Lehman, Joey O'Hara and Billy Roman for many years of service and friendship.