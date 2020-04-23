WILKES-BARRE — Eleanor Blazejewski, 91, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Township.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Regina (Klinges) Blazejewski.

Eleanor was a graduate of Marywood College, Scranton, earning her degree in Music Application.

Eleanor was owner/operator of East End Pizza, Wilkes-Barre, and was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, North Wilkes-Barre. She was an accomplished writer with many stories to tell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward J. Blazejewski, Jr., and her nephew, Edward J. Blazejewski, III, Ph.D.

Surviving are her nieces, Sandra Frantz and her husband, Dr. Bernard Frantz, of Plains, and Mary Ellen Blazejewski, of Hanover Twp., great-nephew, Dr. Bernard E. Frantz and his wife, Susan, and niece, Wendy Frantz, great-great-nephew and nieces, Bernie, Hope, Arden, and Wynne, and cousin, Charles Hampel.

Eleanor's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Timber Ridge for the compassion and wonderful care given to Eleanor during the last year.

Due to the global state of emergency, graveside services will be private and held at the convenience of the family at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township, with a Memorial Mass to be celebrated at a later date at St. Andre Bessette Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, 18705.

