Eleanor E. Wargo
EDWARDSVILLE — Eleanor E. Wargo, of Edwardsville, passed away Sept. 2, 2020, at the Gardens of Wyoming Valley, where she had been a guest.

Born in Larksville, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary Mergo Casper.

Eleanor was a member of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne. Eleanor had a great love of cats and she had a magnetic personality that made everyone laugh. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy.

Surviving are her son, Richard, and daughter, Barbara; brother, George Casper and wife, Grace, and sister, Rosemary Koval; niece, Alyson Kolojejchick and husband, Mark, nephew, Blaise Koval and great-nephews, Jacob and Ethan Kolojejchick.

Private funeral will be held at the convience of the family. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
