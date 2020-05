Or Copy this URL to Share

DURYEA — Eleanor Guntkowski, 86, of Duryea, died May 19, 2020. Private funeral services and interment will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Duryea. Arrangements are by the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.



