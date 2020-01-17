KINGSTON — Eleanor Keiper of Kingston died Jan. 15, 2020.

Preceding her in death is her husband, David Sr.

Surviving are her children, David Jr. and his wife, Raelyn, and Sandra and her husband, Scott. She is also survived by five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.

Funeral 11 a.m. Tuesday with a Blessing service at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. The interment will be in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the SPCA of Luzerne County or True Friends Animal Rescue, Montrose.