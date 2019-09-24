EDWARDSVILLE — Eleanor M. Natishan, 96, of Edwardsville, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Kingston Health Care Center.

She was born in Edwardsville, daughter of the late Jacob and Katherine Gatz Zdunczyk. She was a graduate of Edwardsville High School, Class of 1941, and had worked in the local garment industry.

Her husband, Stephen, preceded her in death in 2002.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Kathy Elko; granddaughters Christal Kaucher and her husband, Joseph, and Stephanie Elko; and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be at 8:30 a.m. Friday from the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in St. Ignatius Church. Interment will be in St. Hedwig's Cemetery, Larksville.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.