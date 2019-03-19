ASHLEY — Eleanor M. Yedlock, 75, of Ashley, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Guardian Healthcare Center, Sheatown section of Newport Township, after a battle with breast cancer.

Born in Plymouth on April 19, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Luksh) Kondracki.

Eleanor was employed by Eberhart Faber; she then stayed home to raise her beloved family and she finally retired after working with Kohler Bright Star. She was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley, who loved going to bazaars and listening to polka music with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 33 years, Eugene Yedlock, and her brother, Frank (Sonny) Kondracki.

Surviving are her sons, Gene Yedlock and his wife, Wendy, and Jim Yedlock and his wife, Kelly; granddaughter, Ashleigh; grandson, Gene Paul; brother, John Kondracki; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday from the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. A Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. in St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, with the Rev. Vincent Dang officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Eleanor's family would like to thank the volunteers from the for their kindness and care in how they had taken Eleanor to and from her many medical appointments and treatments.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eleanor's name to the .