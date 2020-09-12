On Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, Eleanor ("Nana") Mazzei passed away at the age of 99. Eleanor was born in Hunlock Creek, daughter of Fred and Ethel Wildoner.

After attending nursing school and while serving in the United States Navy, Eleanor met and fell in love with Dr. Armand Mazzei, settling in Long Branch, N.J., after World War II, to begin their life together. She worked as a nurse specializing in geriatric care for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Armand, and their daughter, Annette, and is survived by her four sons, Armand, Patrick, Don and Thomas and their wives, as well as 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Eleanor loved to play the organ and sing in her church choir, garden, cook and watch and feed the birds, but most of all she loved to dote on her extended family. Affectionately known as "Nana," she was loved and admired by all that knew her. She was an incredibly sweet and compassionate soul.

A funeral Mass will be held at Saint Raymond's Catholic Church, 8750 Pohick Road, Springfield, VA 22153, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Eleanor will be interred in the columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery with her beloved husband, Armand, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, interested parties may donate to the Salesian Mission for Children at www.salesianmissions.org.