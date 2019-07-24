DALLAS — Eleanor Patricia Cembrock, 93, passed away on July 20, 2019, at the Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dallas, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre Township to the late John and Martha (Vasilauskas) Stuchkus and was a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Township, High School. Eleanor married her high school sweetheart, Edward Wasloski, after his return from active service in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Together, they raised three children. After Edward's death, she married her dance-loving partner, John Cembrock, who also preceded her in death.

Eleanor's long life was filled with family and fun activities, especially cooking, baking and dancing the polka. In addition to her husbands Edward and John, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Tillie Yanushefski and Anna Stuchkus; and her brothers, Vince and Alfie Stuchkus.

She is survived by her children, Patricia and her husband, Alan, Elaine and her husband, Joseph, and Edward and his wife, Dana; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother Albert "Bennie" Stuchkus; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with Father John S. Terry, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday morning at church. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Township.

Memorial donations may be made in Eleanor's name to The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 4 E. Center Hill Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

For additional information or to leave Eleanor's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.