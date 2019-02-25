EDWARDSVILLE — Eleanor Putprush, 92, of Edwardsville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Nellie Saxon Bitsko. She was a lifelong resident of Edwardsville, and graduated from Edwardsville High School, Class of 1943. She worked at the Club 52, Nick's Villa, VFW and Konefal's as a waitress.

Eleanor sponsored bus trips to many states, and also trips to Canada, Spain and Hawaii. She was active at her church for many years, a former choir member, trustee, treasurer for 48 years, and a member of the rosary society. She also worked on the election board and the courthouse. She was the last surviving member of the Edwardsville Republican Club.

Eleanor is survived by her husband of 72 years, Joseph Putprush; sons, Joseph and his wife, Barbara, Richard and his wife, Pamela; daughter, Pamela; two granddaughters, Alexandra and Daneen; and two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Hailey.

A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in St. Mary's Byzantine Church, 321 Chestnut Ave., Kingston. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Edwardsville.