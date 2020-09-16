1/1
Eleanor S. Gawlas
WYOMING — Eleanor S. Gawlas, 95, formerly of Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in the Kingston Health Care Center.

Born in Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late George and Victoria (Matola) Podwika. She was a graduate of the Wyoming Memorial High School. She was a member of the Cosmopolitan Club of Exeter and St. Monica's Parish of West Wyoming.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Bernard, in 2011, sisters, Emma Chronowski and Celia Barbarevech and brothers, John, Joseph and Peter Podwika.

Surviving are daughters, Mary Ann Sullivan, of Wyoming; Judith Ann Ludzia and her husband, Peter, of Atco, N.J.; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. in St. Monica's Parish, 363 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming, with the Rev. Peter A. Tomczak, celebrant.

Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call in the church Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Ill., 60601, or act.alz.org.

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
