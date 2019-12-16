PORT GRIFFITH — Eleanor Sorick, RN, 80, of Port Griffith, passed away suddenly on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, after a prolonged illness at Regional Hospital in Scranton.

Born on July 30, 1939, in Pittston, Eleanor was the daughter of the late John and Anna Secula Sorick.

Prior to her retirement, Eleanor was a registered nurse having graduated from the Pittston Hospital School of Nursing.

In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her two brothers, William and John Sorick.

Eleanor is survived by her sister, Anita Sorick Allen, who loved and will miss her only sister very much. She is also survived by her nieces, Hope Allen, Lynn Allen and Catherine Clarke; her nephews, Kenneth, John and Ronald Sorick; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

The family would especially like to thank her next door neighbors, Thomas and Constance Padrezas for their loving kindness and assistance.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.

Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. on Tuesday until the time of Mass in the church.

Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Schooley Street, Exeter.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.